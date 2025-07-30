Uzbekistan’s gas exports to China reach new highs

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
30 July 2025
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30. In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan’s imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan and Russia declined by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling $571.8 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that gas imports at the beginning of the year amounted to $27.8 million, followed by a sharp decline to $8 million in February and only $2.7 million in March. However, import volumes rebounded in the following months — reaching $112 million in April, $135 million in May, and peaking at $286.3 million in June.

Conversely, Uzbekistan’s natural gas exports to China experienced strong growth. From January to June, export revenues rose by 50 percent, totaling $354.9 million. Monthly export figures stood at $21.8 million in January, $20.2 million in February, and $52.3 million in March. The upward trend continued in April with $105.4 million, followed by $88.3 million in May and $66.9 million in June.

