Azerbaijan’s Baku court continues proceedings on Ruben Vardanyan criminal case (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on July 29 at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

The open court session, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that Vardanyan was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and a defense lawyer of his choice.

Before questioning, Judge Aghayev explained the legal rights and obligations to victims and their legal heirs attending the trial for the first time.

Rahim Kalbiyev, legal heir and father of victim Isa Kalbiyev, stated that his son was killed in the Kalbajar district by gunfire from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Ilgar Khalilov, legal heir and father of victim Mahammad Khalili, testified that his son was killed in Khojavand by gunfire from the enemy forces.

Victim Kamran Isgandarli, answering Nasir Bayramov, head of the Prosecutor General’s Department for Public Prosecution, said he was injured in Kalbajar by a shell explosion from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups, adding that three more persons were killed during the incident, while seven others sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees.

Answering Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Alifandi Farziyev stated that he was injured in Khojaly by a shell explosion.

Victim Elgun Mammadli, responding to prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, reported being wounded in Lachin by gunfire from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. He further added that he was wounded in the leg and suffered a closed-head injury.

Elchin Ismayilov said that he was injured by gunfire from enemy forces.

Responding to prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Nadir Rzayev stated that he was injured in the direction of Aghdara by an artillery shell explosion from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Responding to prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Panah Sadikhov mentioned that he was wounded in Lachin due to fire from various weapons by enemy forces.

Nurlan Ismayilov testified that he sustained injuries from enemy forces’ artillery fire in Lachin, adding that during the incident, two persons were wounded and two others killed.

Alakbar Pashayev testified that he suffered a closed-head injury in Kalbajar by gunfire from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Tabriz Mamizada reported being wounded in Kalbajar by gunfire.

Hajibaba Guliyev emphasized that he was wounded in his right leg in Aghdam by gunfire from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

In their testimonies, other injured individuals - Amin Rahmatzada, Murad Babazada, Jeyhun Guliyev, Elchin Zeynalzada, Ziyafeddin Ramazanov and Elnur Badalov, stated that were wounded by gunfire from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The next court session is scheduled for August 5.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).