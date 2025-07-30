Azerbaijan sees contraction in loans to industrial sector

As of July 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks had issued 2.69 billion manat ($1.58 billion) in business loans to the industrial sector. This amount increased by 19.9 million manat ($11.7 million), or 0.7 percent, from the previous month but declined by 46 million manat ($27 million), or 1.7 percent, compared to the same date last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register