Azerbaijan sees contraction in loans to industrial sector
As of July 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks had issued 2.69 billion manat ($1.58 billion) in business loans to the industrial sector. This amount increased by 19.9 million manat ($11.7 million), or 0.7 percent, from the previous month but declined by 46 million manat ($27 million), or 1.7 percent, compared to the same date last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy