Uzbekistan gathers regional leaders to shape strategic trade route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 29. Tashkent hosted a meeting of the working group on the development of the Belarus–Russia–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan multimodal transport corridor, chaired by Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev, Trend reports.

The participants discussed key issues related to enhancing freight transportation along the emerging corridor and emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination among all involved countries. The parties agreed to work closely together on joint projects aimed at developing international transport corridors that traverse their respective territories.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, during the inaugural SCO Transport Forum in Tashkent, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to support the establishment and development of this strategic international transport corridor linking Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.