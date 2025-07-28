Uzbekistan’s rail cargo sector gains momentum in 1H2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s railway sector continues to show steady growth, with 51.6 million tons of cargo transported in the first half of 2025—a 2.6 percent increase compared to last year. As the country works to strengthen its position as a regional transport hub, rising cargo volumes and strategic reforms signal a shift toward greater trade efficiency and resilience amid global uncertainties.

