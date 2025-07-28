Uzbekistan’s rail cargo sector gains momentum in 1H2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s railway sector continues to show steady growth, with 51.6 million tons of cargo transported in the first half of 2025—a 2.6 percent increase compared to last year. As the country works to strengthen its position as a regional transport hub, rising cargo volumes and strategic reforms signal a shift toward greater trade efficiency and resilience amid global uncertainties.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy