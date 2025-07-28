Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
SOCAR teaming up with IMF to tackle renewable energy and gas export infrastructure

Economy Materials 28 July 2025 17:57 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: SOCAR / Facebook

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held a meeting with a delegation led by Anna Bordon, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for Azerbaijan, SOCAR told Trend.

The dialogues centered around the intricate development dynamics within the hydrocarbon sector, encompassing production prognostics, capital allocation trajectories, and the current paradigms of energy transition initiatives.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding sustainable energy solutions, gas export frameworks, and ancillary sectors.

