Montenegro FM backs Türkiye-led Western Balkans peace initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović participated in the first meeting of foreign ministers from Western Balkan countries, held in Istanbul under the Balkan Peace Platform, Trend reports.

The meeting, initiated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, aimed to promote regional dialogue, stability, and cooperation.

Ibrahimović emphasized the importance of open and consistent communication among countries in the region, noting that peace, stability, and prosperity in the Western Balkans are a shared responsibility of all actors involved.

I thank Minister Fidan for this initiative, which sends a clear message that dialogue is the only viable path toward building regional trust and cooperation. Türkiye is an important partner to all countries in our region, and Montenegro fully supports any for of cooperation that contributes to a better future for our citizens, said Ibrahimović.

He underscored Montenegro’s appreciation of Türkiye’s commitment to the Euro-Atlantic community and its valued partnership within NATO, adding that all Alliance members share the responsibility for regional and global security. He reiterated that EU membership should be the strategic goal of the entire region and that Montenegros strongly supports the NATO aspirations of countries that share Euro-Atlantic values.

During the meeting, participants placed particular focus on strengthening political and economic ties, discussing concrete opportunities for cooperation in areas such as infrastructure connectivity, trade, energy, culture, and environmental protection. They agreed on the need to further reinforce regional cooperation mechanisms and create joint platforms to address modern challenges.

Ibrahimović also reflected on recent global crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions, highlighting the vulnerability of regional economies to supply chain disruptions. He stressed that regional cooperation is essential for lasting stability, economic growth and mutual understanding.

He placed special emphasis on demographic cooperation. Harmonized policies on mobility, employment, and youth inclusion are essential for addressing demographic challenges and ensuring a sustainable future for the entire region, he said.