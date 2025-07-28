Azerbaijan's remittance inflow rises, as outflow declines in Jul. 2025

As of early July, fast money transfers to banks in Azerbaijan saw a notable rise, with incoming funds reaching nearly 163 million manat, up around 15 percent year-over-year. Outgoing transfers declined slightly to about 38 million manat, despite a small increase in average transaction value.

