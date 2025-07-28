Dream Fest turns up heat in Azerbaijan's Baku with wild finale of beats and lights (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ The Dream Fest music festival concluded in Azerbaijan's Baku with an electrifying celebration of music, dance, light, and boundless energy, Trend reports.

Held over four days on the shores of the Caspian Sea at Sea Breeze, the event brought together international stars, beloved local performers, and thousands of spectators.

Each evening offered a new chapter in a vivid musical story, featuring diverse genres from soulful pop ballads to bold hip-hop anthems. The climax came on the final night, known as Super Hit Day, where a parade of hits electrified the crowd. Festival founder and performer Emin Agalarov (EMIN) was joined by Turkish rap legend Ceza, bold and dynamic Alizade representing the new Azerbaijani hip-hop wave, the Kazakhstani hitmaker with Azerbaijani roots Jah Khalib, and global superstar Tyga, who lit up the stage with his high-energy performance.

The event was a whirlwind of music, dance, lights, and uncontainable energy that swept through the crowd, captivating thousands of hearts, including those of many international guests.

The atmosphere in the venue, especially among young fans, was nothing short of electric. The crowd sang every word, danced without pause, captured moments on video, and poured their emotions into every beat, fully immersed in the music. Charismatic hosts Murad Dadashov and Khusniyya Maharramova kept the energy flowing, bridging the artists and the audience with humor and warmth.