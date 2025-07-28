U.S. and EU sign new trade agreement – Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The United States has signed a new trade agreement with the European Union, Trend reports.

This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump following his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, held in Scotland.

According to Trump, under the newly reached agreements, the EU has agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of energy resources from the United States and invest an additional $600 billion into the American economy.

He noted that the deal will enable the EU to avoid 30 percent tariffs. Instead, the U.S. will apply a reduced 15 percent tariff on EU goods, including automobiles. In return, Brussels has committed to opening its markets to American products, setting zero tariffs on a range of goods.