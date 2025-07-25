Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate decreases

As of July 1, 2025, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat was 102.6 points, down 1.1 points monthly and 1.8 points annually. In the non-oil sector, the nominal rate stood at 172.6 points (down 1.2 and 1.0 points), and the real rate was 111.4 points (down 1.7 and 4.5 points).

