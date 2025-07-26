President of Turkmenistan receives newly appointed Chinese ambassador

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 26. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China, Ji Shumin, at an official ceremony in Ashgabat, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA.

In the course of the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the strategic nature of Turkmenistan–China relations, particularly in the context of ongoing and future economic cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial partnerships, with a focus on major infrastructure and energy initiatives.

One of the key topics of discussion was the Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline, which both sides described as a successful example of long-term cooperation in the fuel and energy sector. President Berdimuhamedov noted that this corridor serves as the cornerstone of bilateral economic cooperation and has significant potential for further expansion.

The President also expressed support for the continued alignment of Turkmenistan's "Revival of the Great Silk Road" strategy with China’s "One Belt, One Road" initiative. Coordination between these two frameworks, he noted, offers additional opportunities for regional connectivity, investment, and joint infrastructure development.

Beyond energy and logistics, the meeting underscored joint efforts in sectors such as science, education, healthcare, and culture, with both sides agreeing on the importance of strengthening humanitarian ties.

Ambassador Ji Shumin conveyed personal greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping and reaffirmed China’s interest in expanding strategic dialogue with Turkmenistan. He assured the Turkmen leader that he would actively work to support further progress on bilateral projects and broader regional cooperation.