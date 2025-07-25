Sultan Raev awarded WOW gold medal for his contribution to development of world literature

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The World Organization of Writers (WOW) awarded the gold medal for his contribution to the development of world literature to the People's Writer of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Raev, Trend reports.

According to the organizers, Sultan Raev became the first representative of Kyrgyz literature to be awarded this prestigious international award.

Sultan Raev is a famous writer of the Kyrgyz Republic, whose works have been translated into many languages and have received prestigious international awards.

Since 2022, he has held the position of Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

According to the charter of the World Organization of Writers, gold medal winners are members of the Supreme Literary Council of WOW.