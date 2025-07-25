New fund to accelerate defense startups, innovation in Lithuania
Photo: Ministry of the Economy and Innovation of Lithuania
Lithuania is strengthening its defence technology sector with a 40-million-euro investment through the new “MILInvest 2” initiative. Led by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation and the Ministry of National Defence, the program aims to boost startups, foster innovation, and enhance the country’s technological independence and international competitiveness.
