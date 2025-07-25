Azerbaijan-based banks expand loan support for transport and telecom sectors in 6M2025
Bank lending to Azerbaijan’s transport and communications sector rose to nearly 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion) as of June, marking a year-on-year increase of around 13 percent. Overall credit to the real sector reached approximately 30.2 billion manat ($17.7 billion), reflecting steady expansion in economic activity.
