Azerbaijan-based banks expand loan support for transport and telecom sectors in 6M2025

Bank lending to Azerbaijan’s transport and communications sector rose to nearly 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion) as of June, marking a year-on-year increase of around 13 percent. Overall credit to the real sector reached approximately 30.2 billion manat ($17.7 billion), reflecting steady expansion in economic activity.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register