Azerbaijan and Vatican set to sign memorandum on interreligious dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Azerbaijan and the Vatican will sign the "Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Interreligious Dialogue between the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan and the Dicastery of the Holy See for Interreligious Dialogue", a source in the committee told Trend.

The signing of the memorandum is planned within the framework of the visit of a delegation led by Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions Ramin Mammadov to the Vatican on July 26.

"The memorandum envisages the development of cooperation to promote interreligious dialogue within the competence of both organizations. The main purpose of signing the document is to promote deepening ties between religious educational institutions in the direction of preserving cultural and religious heritage, as well as promoting cooperation and interreligious dialogue at the global level.

As part of the visit, which will last until July 30, it's planned to hold meetings with officials of the Holy See," the source said.

