Turkmenistan takes lead in hosting high-level SPECA economic events

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 26. Turkmenistan is actively preparing to host a series of high-level events under its 2025 chairmanship of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Trend reports via the country's the Parliament.

During a government meeting on July 25, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov briefed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the ongoing preparations. The planned activities include an Economic Forum, the 20th meeting of the SPECA Governing Council, and multiple working group sessions, all scheduled to take place in Ashgabat.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), is organizing a broader initiative titled “SPECA Days.” These events are expected to bring together senior officials from member states, representatives of international organizations, and economic experts.

Following the report, President Berdimuhamedov underscored the significance of strengthening international partnerships and instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to ensure the events are carried out at the highest organizational level.