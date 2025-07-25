Turkmenistan leverages state exchange to grow polymer export network
The Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries has listed a significant volume of polypropylene and packaging materials for foreign buyers on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange. Several grades of polypropylene, including TPP D382 BF and TPP D30 S, are being sold under FOB and FCA terms through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.
