Azerbaijan unveils volume of state-backed mortgage loans

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) has issued nearly 3.6 billion manat in mortgage loans to over 54,000 borrowers. Additionally, it has provided guarantees and subsidies worth around 580 million manat and facilitated rental access to more than 7,500 housing units.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register