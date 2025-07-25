IGB operator implements Damas MMS:G commercial dispatching system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. ICGB, the independent transmission system operator of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB pipeline), has successfully implemented the Damas MMS:G commercial dispatching system as part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy, the ICGB told Trend.

The introduction of the platform marks a significant step in automating the full scope of ICGB’s commercial and operational processes, strengthening the company’s capacity to manage cross-border gas flows with efficiency, reliability, and transparency.

As an operator of gas infrastructure of strategic regional impact, ICGB continues to develop and invest in advanced technological solutions that support its core mission - to ensure secure and diversified natural gas deliveries through the IGB pipeline. The interconnector is connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the DESFA network in Greece, and to the Bulgartransgaz (BTG) system in Bulgaria, positioning ICGB as a key player in the regional energy market. The pipeline currently operates with a capacity of 3 bcm/year, with plans to expand to 5 bcm/year with ongoing activities in this direction.

The Damas MMS:G system serves as the digital backbone of ICGB’s commercial operations. It supports the end-to-end management of gas transmission services, including:

Offering transmission capacities at interconnection points via the PRISMA and RBP auction platforms

Managing capacity bookings and customer assignments

Overseeing the full nomination and matching process with adjacent transmission system operators

Performing daily balancing, calculating imbalances, and generating regulatory and market reports

Issuing monthly customer invoices through a dedicated invoicing module

The platform is also fully integrated with the Balkan Gas Hub, enabling seamless gas trading functionalities for market participants.

“We view smart digitalization not just as a tool for efficiency, but as a foundation for long-term resilience, security, and trust in cross-border energy flows and the reliable operation of our infrastructure”, said ICGB’s Executive Officers George Satlas and Teodora Georgieva.

By implementing Damas MMS:G, ICGB reinforces its commitment to high operational standards, regulatory compliance, and market integration in line with European energy policy objectives.

The system was developed using the Unicorn Universe Digital-Twin Construction Kit (uuDck) for information systems using the Unicorn Mobile-First IoT-ready Cloud AI-Boosted Architecture.

The IGB (Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector) pipeline is being operated by the joint venture company ICGB AD, registered in Bulgaria in 2011 with shareholders BEH EAD (50%) and IGI Poseidon (50%). The co-shareholder IGI Poseidon is a company registered in Greece, with shareholders the Greek company DEPA International Projects (50%) and the Italian energy group Edison S.p.A (50%).

In accordance with its charter, ICGB AD is the owner of the IGB gas pipeline, financed its implementation, distributing its transmission capacity and receiving revenues from the transmission of natural gas.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year.