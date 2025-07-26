Uzbekistan unveils fresh data on foreign-invested enterprises

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 26. As many as 16,685 enterprises with foreign investment in Uzbekistan as of July 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates that of these, 4,124 are joint ventures and 12,561 are foreign enterprises.

An analysis by industry reveals that the largest share is in the trade sector, accounting for 36.2 percent.

According to types of economic activity, the distribution is as follows: