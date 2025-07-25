Azerbaijani Parliament’s Corsica support group slams latest French Assembly resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The Azerbaijani Parliamentary Group in Support of the Corsican People made a statement regarding the new draft resolution proposed in the French National Assembly, Trend reports.

The statement reads:

"Recently, a new resolution driven by Armenian-supporting and anti-Azerbaijan elements was proposed in the French National Assembly. The identities of the authors reveal the true intent of the draft, which distorts realities, openly disrespects Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and levels false accusations against our country.

It appears that the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, especially following the Abu Dhabi meeting, does not align with the interests of certain forces. These groups have chosen to escalate tensions and undermine the peace process. This unnecessary resolution attempt in the French parliament is yet another clear example of such behavior.

On another note, recent agreements between France and New Caledonia indicate that New Caledonia is confidently progressing towards statehood. The support shown by the civil society organization Baku Initiative Group to New Caledonia has angered France. It is evident that France is responding to the activities of this group with the resolution proposal.

Overall, such actions—whether by anti-Azerbaijan figures like Valérie Pécresse and Anne Hidalgo or through resolutions passed in the National Assembly—reflect France’s inability to accept its exclusion from the South Caucasus peace process. Consequently, it tries by all means to destabilize the region, with the strongest backing coming from the Armenian lobby and its supporters.

A crucial point that must be emphasized is that these steps are part of a unified network operating across different countries. Different elements of this network, driven by specific interests, seek to undermine the regional peace agenda by orchestrating provocations within the parliaments of Switzerland, France, and the US Congress.

However, they must understand that such provocations will not affect the independent policy pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and foreign interference in the South Caucasus will never be permitted," the statement reads.

