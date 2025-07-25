Azerbaijan sees decline in remittance flows with Russia in 1Q2025
Remittances between Azerbaijan and Russia declined sharply in both directions during the first quarter of 2025, with total transfers from Russia falling to $86 million and those from Azerbaijan dropping to $10 million. Despite the decrease, Russia remained the leading source of remittances to Azerbaijan, accounting for over a third of total inflows.
