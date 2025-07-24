Azerbaijan unveils bank deposit volume rankings for June 2025
By the end of June, the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) held the largest deposit portfolio in the country, totaling more than 9 billion manat. In contrast, the Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran had the smallest portfolio, amounting to just over 36 million manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy