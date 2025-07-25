Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbekistan, regional partners agree on competitive tariffs and multimodal transport systems

Economy Materials 25 July 2025 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, regional partners agree on competitive tariffs and multimodal transport systems
Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. Representatives from the railways of China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye convened in Beijing for a meeting hosted by CRCT to discuss regional transport development, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on evaluating the efficiency of current routes, launching a pilot container train, and reviewing tariff preferences. Following expert negotiations, the parties reached a consensus on joint measures to implement competitive tariffs, increase freight volumes, develop multimodal transport systems, and strengthen future cooperation.

Earlier in May, the same railway authorities held a six-party meeting in Tehran. During that session, they agreed to organize container shipments from China to Europe through two new routes: China – Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye and China – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye.

