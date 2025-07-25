Iran's non-oil exports to Georgia decline in early 2025
Iran’s non-oil exports to Georgia have declined by about 20 percent in value and 17 percent in weight compared to last year, totaling nearly $45 million and 110,000 tons. Overall, Iran’s non-oil exports also saw a notable drop, falling roughly 14 percent in value and 9 percent in weight during the same period.
