Azerbaijan's loan insurance sees moderate growth in premiums for 6M2025

Credit insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rose to nearly 2.5 million manat ($1.4 million) in the first half of this year, marking an increase of around 11 percent compared to the same period last year. However, payouts under credit insurance slightly declined to about 37,000 manat ($21,749), down by roughly 3 percent year-on-year

