Former IDPs reach home to liberated Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The migration caravan heading to their native lands reached Khidirli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district on July 25, Trend reports.

During this phase, the keys to freshly constructed homes were passed out to 60 families, totaling a lively bunch of 232 people.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Currently, more than 50,000 people reside in Karabakh and East Zangazur, including former IDPs resettled in the region, workers involved in local development projects, and employees of state institutions in health, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors that have resumed operations.

