Iran accelerates construction of Dehdasht Petrochemical plant
Iran is moving forward with the construction of a major polyethylene plant in the southwest, with nearly half of the work already completed. The facility, backed by the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, is set to produce about 300,000 tons of heavy polyethylene annually once operational.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy