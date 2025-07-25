Azersun Holding refutes reports on Azercay packaging alterations in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The design and labeling of Azercay products sold in the Russian Federation have not undergone any changes, Azersun Holding told Trend.

The company clarified that no new slogans have been added to the product packaging.

“The video circulating on social media does not reflect the truth,” the company said.

The clarification comes after online posts alleged that new slogans had appeared on packages of the Azerbaijani tea brand in Russian retail outlets. Azersun Holding firmly denied the reports, stating that packaging remains consistent with its original design.

