Azerbaijan's banking sector breaks new ground with latest figures
As of June 2025, banks in Azerbaijan had 496 branches and total assets of 56.7 billion manat ($33.48 billion). The sector’s workforce grew by 0.4 percent to 26,071 employees. In the first half of the year, banks earned a net profit of 576.6 million manat ($340.2 million).
