Uzbekistan, China expand tech and energy ties with new data center deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. Uzbekistan and China's Shanghai LinkWise Data Intelligence Co., Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement a data center project with a capacity of 300 MW in the Bukhara region, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized during a meeting at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy with a delegation from Shanghai LinkWise Data Intelligence Co., Ltd..

During the discussions, the parties reviewed ongoing projects by Chinese companies in Uzbekistan’s energy sector, as well as opportunities for future collaboration.

Plans were also announced to establish an additional 300 MW data center in the Surkhandarya region as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's digital and energy infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to accelerate preparatory work to ensure the timely implementation of the project in line with the signed memorandum.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China exceeded $13 billion in the previous fiscal year. Both nations remain committed to achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their respective leaders.