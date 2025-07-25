Azerbaijan's top insurance companies by savings growth in 6M2025 revealed
Azerbaijan’s insurance market grew by nearly 13 percent in the first half of 2025, with total premiums collected reaching 817 million manat. Among insurers, Mega Life Insurance recorded the strongest growth, while Silk Way Insurance saw the sharpest decline.
