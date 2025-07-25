Uzbekistan sets pace with explosive growth in trade, transport, and finance

Uzbekistan's services sector posted strong double-digit growth in the first half of 2025, with total market services reaching 458.2 trillion soums ($38.2 billion). Driven by robust performance in finance, transport, and trade, the sector continues to play a key role in the country’s economic momentum.

