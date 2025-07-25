Uzbekistan sets pace with explosive growth in trade, transport, and finance
Uzbekistan's services sector posted strong double-digit growth in the first half of 2025, with total market services reaching 458.2 trillion soums ($38.2 billion). Driven by robust performance in finance, transport, and trade, the sector continues to play a key role in the country’s economic momentum.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy