Tajikistan, Mongolia discuss ways to boost bilateral trade

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 25. Tajikistan and Mongolia discussed ways to significantly boost the volume of bilateral trade during the first Tajik-Mongolian business forum held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Mongolia.

The forum took place as part of the state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Tajikistan, at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon.

The event focused on removing existing barriers to trade, launching joint projects and programs, and establishing new transport routes through road and air connections.

As a result of the forum, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries agreed to cooperate. More than 150 representatives of businesses and manufacturing companies from Tajikistan and Mongolia discussed mutually beneficial partnership opportunities in areas such as investment, trade, food production, and agriculture.

Mongolia currently exports wool, cashmere, leather, leather goods, meat, and meat products to Tajikistan, while importing fruits, berries, vegetables, cotton, and textile products.

According to the Statistics Agency under the President of Tajikistan, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $203,400 in January - June 2025, which is 14.5 times more than in the same period of the previous year. The entire volume consisted of imports to Tajikistan from Mongolia.