Kazakhstan builds major polyethylene plant in Atyrau region

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan is constructing a major polyethylene plant in the Atyrau Region, with an annual capacity of 1.25 million tons. The project, led by KazMunayGas and built by a Spanish-Chinese consortium, has completed nearly half of the piling work for its pyrolysis unit.

