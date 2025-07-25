KMG PetroChem and KPI seal key deal for propane transport from Tengiz

Photo: KazMunayGas

LLP KMG PetroChem and LLP Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI) have signed key terms for transporting propane from the Tengiz field to a polypropylene plant. This agreement sets commercial and technical cooperation parameters and will lead to a long-term contract.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register