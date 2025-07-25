Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Hidirli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the village of Hidirli in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

Families returning to the village of Hidirli in the Agdam region previously lived temporarily in various regions of the country, primarily in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 60 families (235 people) are returning to Hidirli.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 43,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.