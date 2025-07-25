Azerbaijan records decline in net claims across financial sector in Jul. 2025

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s net claims on banks and non-bank credit institutions dropped to nearly 8 billion manat in early July, marking an 11 percent decline from the previous month. Compared to last year, this figure fell by almost 600 million manat, reflecting a continued downward trend.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register