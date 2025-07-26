Uzbekistan enables MSOL digital to expand in AI and cloud technologies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 26. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies, and Makhliyo Muksinova, Director of Services Export Development, recently met with Kosei Sakamoto, CEO of MSOL Digital, to discuss the prospects of launching operations in Uzbekistan and expanding further into the CIS market through the country, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties explored potential areas of cooperation focused on IT talent acquisition. Representatives from MSOL Digital expressed strong interest in recruiting Uzbek specialists, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence, Microsoft-based solutions, and game development.

Makhliyo Muksinova highlighted Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing pool of skilled IT professionals, emphasizing their robust technical expertise and multilingual capabilities, including fluency in Japanese and English. She also underscored IT Park Uzbekistan’s role in fostering a supportive ecosystem for international technology companies aiming to penetrate the CIS region.

The collaboration with MSOL Digital underscores Uzbekistan’s appeal as a strategic hub for launching digital initiatives in artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and software development. IT Park stands ready to offer comprehensive support to facilitate the global expansion of innovative companies.

MSOL Digital, a subsidiary of the Japanese consulting group Management Solutions (MSOL), was established in Tokyo in 2022. The company specializes in digital transformation, artificial intelligence solutions—including generative AI—and Microsoft cloud technologies such as Azure, Power Platform, and Copilot Studio. As the technology arm of MSOL Group, which employs approximately 2,000 specialists and reports annual revenue of USD 203 million, MSOL Digital complements the group’s consulting expertise in project management (PMO), business analytics, and digital strategy.