Hikmet Hajiyev denies claims of USAID's humanitarian activities in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26.​ USAID has never been involved in humanitarian activities in the South Caucasus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, Trend reports.

According to him, a number of major European media outlets, including the German press, are conducting targeted propaganda against Azerbaijan.

The Trump Administration has revealed that USAID, together with the previous administration, carried out a number of covert operations, the official noted.

"They financed a number of media outlets in the region and instructed them to cover the events in Azerbaijan in a negative light. Now, on the contrary, fewer negative articles are published about Azerbaijan. Because there are no more people like Samantha Power, the former head of USAID," Hajiyev concluded.

