Hikmet Hajiyev comments on rumors about U.S. involvement in Zangezur Corridor project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. In a recent interview with Berliner Zeitung, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev commented on the rumors about the involvement of the U.S. in the Zangezur Corridor project, Trend reports.

He pointed out that this is a question for the Armenian side. "Whatever is being discussed there, we do not know. If they cooperate with U.S. companies, that is their business", Hajiyev noted.

"We are doing our homework. We are expanding our transport connections and reaching out to all our neighbors - Georgia, Iran, and Russia. In general, such connections would benefit the entire region. If Armenia is ready for it, we would be happy to jointly develop a trans-Caucasian transport corridor," the Presidential aide added.