Uzbekistan Airports sees strong traffic growth in 1H2025
Uzbekistan Airports reported significant growth in passenger traffic and flight operations in the first half of 2025, driven by increased domestic and international travel. Tashkent International Airport saw an 18% rise in flights, while the overall number of airlines serving the country also expanded.
