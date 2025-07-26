Kazakhstan pivots toward Turkmenistan for strategic energy and transport links

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 26. A delegation from Kazakhstan paid an official visit to Turkmenistan to deepen economic and trade cooperation between the countries, Trend reports via the Turkmen Parliament.

In the course of the visit, Kazakh officials held meetings with representatives from Turkmen government agencies, private businesses, and key sectors including energy, transport, healthcare, and industry. A central focus of the discussions was energy collaboration, particularly the joint development of the Galkynysh gas field—one of the largest in the world—and expanding cooperation between QazaqGaz and the Turkmen state concern Turkmengaz.

The agenda also included prospective projects in petrochemicals and the modernization of railway infrastructure. Kazakhstan expressed strong interest in taking part in the construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway line, a key segment of the North-South transport corridor that aims to enhance regional connectivity.

Following the visit, the sides signed 20 agreements and 7 memorandums covering investment, logistics, agriculture, digitalization, and tourism. In addition, both countries adopted a strategic partnership program for the period 2025–2027.

The delegation’s program also included cultural engagements, including a visit to the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral ties and strengthening strategic cooperation across multiple domains.