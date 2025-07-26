Azerbaijani mortgage market heats up with increased loan issuance
Banks in Azerbaijan nearly doubled their mortgage lending by early July, issuing over 57 million manat in loans compared to the same period last year. Average loan amounts and monthly payments also increased, reflecting stronger demand and rising activity in the housing finance market.
