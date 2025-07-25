Azerbaijan and IMF engage in talks on fiscal policy reforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) exchanged views on the main reform agenda in the field of fiscal policy and the possible support of the IMF for these reforms, Trend. reports via the country's Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Minister, Sahil Babayev, received a delegation led by the Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan, Anna Bordon.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the macroeconomic and macrofiscal processes taking place in the country, year-end and medium-term perspectives, as well as initiatives and plans implemented in recent periods, as well as the IMF Article IV consultation mission planned for early next year.

The IMF delegation was provided with detailed information on the components of the macrofiscal framework for the next medium-term period, the main directions of revenue and expenditure policies, reforms implemented in the field of public finance management, and expected results.

The parties also exchanged views on the main reform agenda in the field of fiscal policy and the possible support of the IMF for these reforms.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IMF, and the interest of the Azerbaijani government in further expansion of this cooperation was emphasized. It was noted that technical assistance programs and advisory services provided by the Fund have made a significant contribution to strengthening macroeconomic stability and fiscal management in Azerbaijan.

