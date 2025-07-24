Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ increases European share in investment portfolio

As of July 1, 2025, 31.4 percent of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) investment portfolio was allocated to Europe, marking a slight increase from last year. Investments in Asia and gold also saw notable growth, reaching 9.1 percent and 28.8 percent, respectively.

