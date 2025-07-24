Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan and Qatar explore new areas for humanitarian cooperation

Turkmenistan Materials 24 July 2025 16:01 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Social media of Qatari Embassy in Turkmenistan

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 24. New steps to deepen humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Qatar were discussed during a meeting held at the Qatari Embassy in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the embassy.

On July 23, Ambassador of the State of Qatar Hamad bin Rashid bin Hamad Al-Azbi met with Vitaly Zasepin, head of the international cooperation department of the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan, and Aman Gapbarov, representative of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Turkmenistan. The parties exchanged views on existing initiatives and outlined prospects for further collaboration.

The meeting was also attended by the embassy’s second secretary, Nasser Ali Al-Kaabi.

