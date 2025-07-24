Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to US Secretary of State over congressmen’s anti-peace stance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijani NGOs have addressed an appeal to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trend reports.

"A group of US congressmen who addressed a letter to you have sparked strong indignation within the Azerbaijani public due to their hypocrisy regarding Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories and their activities against the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We reject such one-sided approaches.

We believe that the pro-Armenian figures of the Biden-Blinken era have, in fact, resorted to open provocations against US President Donald Trump’s efforts for peace in the South Caucasus," the appeal said.

Moreover, it was noted that recently, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

"It is now reported that the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been agreed upon. Serious and difficult work is underway to advance the peace process. The calls made by a group of US congressmen are nothing but attempts to hinder and obstruct this process. They are trying by all means to create artificial tension and reignite conflict in the region.

Regrettably, individuals who have no connection to the region and no knowledge of the issues are making irresponsible statements in exchange for material incentives from the Armenian lobby in the US. The Azerbaijani public knows such individuals well; they remained silent during Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijan, the killing of innocent people, the Khojaly genocide, and sided with the aggressor. Today, they are doing everything they can to prevent the prosecution of war criminals responsible for the bloodshed of the Azerbaijani people. These congressmen have no credibility in Azerbaijan.

Let us recall that former senator Bob Menendez, who previously promoted similar anti-Azerbaijani and pro-Armenian initiatives and was a staunch critic of President Trump, has been convicted of corruption and bribery. One of the initiators of the mentioned appeal, Democrat Senator Adam Schiff, also harshly criticized Mr. Trump and called for his criminal prosecution," the appeal emphasized.

"Last year, Congressman Frank Pallone, who visited Baku during the COP29 event, was met with chants of 'Get out!' by local civil society activists. He ended his visit prematurely and left the country in disgrace.

We believe that congressmen like Pallone, who now speak about the return of Armenians to Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories, must first recognize the right of return of the hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. The people displaced from Western Azerbaijan must return peacefully to their native lands. The Western Azerbaijan Community is ready to establish dialogue with Armenia in this regard.

The material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people was looted in the territory of Armenia and during the occupation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Remaining silent in the face of this is the greatest injustice.

Recently, the Swiss Parliament, under the name of an 'international peace forum', has put forward proposals that undermine peace and stability in the South Caucasus and support the positions of revanchists in Armenia. The reference made in the letter sent to you on behalf of a group of congressmen to these provocative actions by the Swiss Parliament once again reveals the true nature of this letter and its authors.

We believe that those behind the appeal are concerned by the new stage of bilateral relations between the leaders of the US and Azerbaijan, which can be clearly seen from their correspondence. We are confident that the Trump Administration, which has made commendable efforts toward the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus, will appropriately evaluate the activities of these congressmen, who represent the ‘Washington swamp’.

Signatories:

Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan

Aziz Alakbarli – Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community

Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the Public Union for the Promotion of Human Rights

Fariz Khalilli – "Miras" Public Union for Support to the Study of Cultural Heritage

Umud Mirzayev – Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund

Zaur Ibrahimli – Chairman of the Public Union "Priority Center for Socio-Economic Research"

Irada Rzazade – Chairwoman of the Public Union "For the Social Welfare of Citizens"

Haji Abdulla – Chairman of the Public Union of "Zangezur" Communities

Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the Public Union "Karabakh Missing Families"

Khatira Valiyeva – Chairwoman of the Public Union "Support to Internally Displaced Persons from Khankendi"

Vuqar Gadirov – Chairman of the Public Union "Youth Organization for Return and Revival"

Rey Karimoghlu – Chairman of the Public Union "Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan," the appeal added.