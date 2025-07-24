Azerbaijan sees significant uptick in foreign investment in 6M2025
Foreign investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital grew by nearly 31 percent in the first half of the year, reaching around 2 billion manat, with notable increases in both oil and non-oil sectors. Despite this rise, total investments from all sources slightly declined, driven by a drop in oil and gas sector funding.
