Azerbaijan sees significant uptick in foreign investment in 6M2025

Foreign investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital grew by nearly 31 percent in the first half of the year, reaching around 2 billion manat, with notable increases in both oil and non-oil sectors. Despite this rise, total investments from all sources slightly declined, driven by a drop in oil and gas sector funding.

